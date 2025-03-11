Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $155,000. AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JSCP opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.14. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.