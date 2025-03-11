Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

