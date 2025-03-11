Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.7 %

KMB stock opened at $147.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

