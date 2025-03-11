Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Universal Display by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Down 2.4 %

OLED opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $140.17 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLED

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.