Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
