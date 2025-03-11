Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Stock Price Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 424,041 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 88,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Trading Up 25.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Transition Metals Company Profile

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

