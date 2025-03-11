Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, Holger Bartel sold 23,057 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $454,914.61.
Travelzoo Trading Down 10.9 %
Shares of TZOO stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $24.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelzoo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.
About Travelzoo
Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travelzoo
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.