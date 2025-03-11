Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $610,400.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,382,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,879,940.96. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $392,000.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 156,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,364. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $167.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TZOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

