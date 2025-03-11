Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

TMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $8.40 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 4.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

TMCI opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $515.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.77. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 546,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 714,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.