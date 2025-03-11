Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 8.9% increase from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

