Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 8.9% increase from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Trican Well Service Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $3.85.
Trican Well Service Company Profile
