Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $3.06. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 38,669 shares.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0352 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is -145.40%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

