UGE International (CVE:UGE) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 38,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 52,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

UGE International Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -289.05.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

