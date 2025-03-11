United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.3 billion-$31.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.1 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Natural Foods stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

