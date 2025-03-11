UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

URGN opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URGN. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UroGen Pharma

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,853.52. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

