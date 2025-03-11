Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) & Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Head-To-Head Review

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Valens Semiconductor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $803.55 million 2.08 $90.72 million $2.69 18.43 Valens Semiconductor $57.86 million 3.74 -$19.66 million ($0.35) -5.81

Profitability

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 11.29% 11.63% 8.77% Valens Semiconductor -41.94% -14.05% -12.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology and Valens Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 1 0 7 0 2.75 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 1 1 3.50

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $80.63, suggesting a potential upside of 62.62%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.56%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Valens Semiconductor on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the FerriSSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Valens Semiconductor



Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. It also provides audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, industrial, and medical markets. In addition, it offers automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company’s product series include VS100, VS2000, VS3000, VS6000, VS7000, Valens USB and power extender, Valens VS6320, USB 3.2 Gen1 extension chipset, VA6000, and VA7000. It has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. The company operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, Hungary, and internationally. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

