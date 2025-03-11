VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $249.42 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $241.01 and a one year high of $353.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.74.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.