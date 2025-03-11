Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 444.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 8.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $655,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $126.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

