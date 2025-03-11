Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Lessened by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 4.4% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,711,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Finally, Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

