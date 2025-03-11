Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

