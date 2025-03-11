Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.