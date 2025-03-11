Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,606,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the previous session’s volume of 600,328 shares.The stock last traded at $72.52 and had previously closed at $73.19.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,665,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

