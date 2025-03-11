Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $372.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

