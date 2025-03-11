Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2,134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,903,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $550.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $478.25 and a one year high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $618.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.