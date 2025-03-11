Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Raised by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VCIT opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.