Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 469,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 237,567 shares.The stock last traded at $83.31 and had previously closed at $83.72.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
