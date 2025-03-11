Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 469,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 237,567 shares.The stock last traded at $83.31 and had previously closed at $83.72.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,559,000 after acquiring an additional 655,933 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,179,000 after purchasing an additional 163,654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,647,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,198,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

