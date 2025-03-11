Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 17,699.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,437 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $99,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $189.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.72. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

