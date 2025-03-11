Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,675,000 after buying an additional 169,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,115,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,979,000 after acquiring an additional 473,940 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,105 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
