Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,831,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 3,090,309 shares.The stock last traded at $58.55 and had previously closed at $58.57.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.