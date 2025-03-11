Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,831,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 3,090,309 shares.The stock last traded at $58.55 and had previously closed at $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after acquiring an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after acquiring an additional 536,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,538,000 after acquiring an additional 438,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,750,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

