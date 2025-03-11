Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Increased by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after acquiring an additional 238,717 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,320,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.