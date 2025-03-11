Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $187.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

