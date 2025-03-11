Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.