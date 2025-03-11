Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

