Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.0% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,525,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.69 and a 200-day moving average of $290.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.