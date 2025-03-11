Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 145.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

