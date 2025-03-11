Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lifted by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

