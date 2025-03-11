VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 105,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 289,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

