Veren (TSE:VRN) Shares Up 16% – Still a Buy?

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) shares were up 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.19. Approximately 27,269,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 4,652,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.
VRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
