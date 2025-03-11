Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Announces Earnings Results

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 591.84% and a negative net margin of 625.06%.

Shares of VRCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 399,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,987. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) by 347.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

