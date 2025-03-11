Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Issues Earnings Results

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($46.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($45.51), Zacks reports.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE EVTL opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertical Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.



