Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vertiv by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Stock Down 8.4 %

VRT stock opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.