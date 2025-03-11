Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 16,140 shares.The stock last traded at $56.91 and had previously closed at $58.38.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $548.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.