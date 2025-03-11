Viking (NYSE:VIK) Announces Earnings Results

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Viking in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

