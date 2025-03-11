Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 5.4 %

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.