Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 28th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 300.0% increase from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NCV opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.