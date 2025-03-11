Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

