Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EDF stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

