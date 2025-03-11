Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock worth $22,290,507 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $341.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.43. The stock has a market cap of $633.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
