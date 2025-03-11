Vista Investment Partners II LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 267,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,842,000 after buying an additional 254,021 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 329,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,928,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,783,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average is $117.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

