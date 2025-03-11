Vista Investment Partners II LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

