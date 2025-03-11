Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.62. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 121,644 shares changing hands.

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 6,777.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

