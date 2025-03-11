Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and traded as low as $2.62. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 121,644 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.62.
Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 6,777.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.
